One person killed after car and transit bus crash in Mississauga

A collision between a vehicle and a transit bus in Mississauga Tuesday night turned fatal.

Peel Regional Police got a call for the crash just before 6:15 in the area of Derry Road and Tomken Road.

A black sedan had rear ended a Mississauga Transit bus.

Const. Bancroft Wright confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 Tuesday night that the victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

" The male driver, aged 45, was in obvious signs of trauma and shortly after he was pronounced as a result of the collision."

Const. Wright also confirmed the bus driver suffered minor injuries and despite being at full capacity, no one on the bus was injured.

Driving conditions appeared to be dry, but according to Wright, investigators will look at all variables to try and determine a cause, including any possible medical incident.

"That will be something that will be looked into. Weather,speed,road conditions, traffic lights."

For now the cause of the crash remains under investigation.