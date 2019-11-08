Two people have been sent to hospital following a fire at a Toronto Community Housing building

Crews were called around 8:40 on Friday morning, to the building at 200 Wellesley, near Bleeker.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in a unit on the ninth floor, and quickly went to work.

They managed to get it under control quickly, but because of a "heavy fire load" inside the unit, smoke had spread to several floors of the building.

One of the two people sent to hospital, suffered serious injuries, but was expected to live, according to Toronto Paramedics.

The second person suffered only minor injuries.

As many as five others were being treated at the scene.

Toronto Fire say a search of the unit where the fire was located, found that it appeared to be empty at the time, and no victims have been located inside.

Crews are working on ventilating smoke from the building.

This is the same location where a 6-alarm fire broke out back in 2010. In that one 17 people were injured, and the Fire Marshall later determined that the fire started from a discarded cigarette, flicked over the rail of the balcony.