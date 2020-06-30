Only 12 of the 34 public health units in Ontario reporting new cases of COVID-19

Ontario Health Officials are reporting 157 new cases of COVID-19, which is a drop compared to the 257 new cases we saw yesterday.

It's a little higher than the seven-day average of 151, but lower than the 14-day average of 161.

63% of the new cases came from Toronto, Peel and York, with Toronto reporting 47 new cases.

Only 17 of the new cases were in Windsor-Essex, where 177 cases were reported yesterday. That's after a focus on testing of farm workers in that area.

Testing remains strong with almost 24,000 tests completed, and just over 19,000 cases under investigation.

The number of deaths is up by seven, to 2,672 in the province.

An encouraging sign, the number of people in hospital is down by 19, to 213. Slight drops were reported in the number of people in ICU and on ventilators as well.