Ontarians with full and part-time jobs increasingly using food banks: Report

The organization overseeing Ontario's food banks says residents with full and part-time jobs are increasingly reaching out for help to put food on their tables.

Feed Ontario says the number of food bank users with jobs has gone up 27 per cent over the past three years.

The findings are contained in a report that tracked usage data among the 510,000 Ontarians who used a food bank between April 2018 and March 2019.

Feed Ontario says the province's labour market conditions make it difficult for workers to make ends meet.

The report says precarious or short-term jobs often leave employees unable to pay for their basic necessities month to month.

It also found that nearly half of those currently earning minimum wage are over the age of 25, with a third of them having a post-secondary degree.