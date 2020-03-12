Ontario adds 17 new cases of COVID-19, including a baby

The number of people sickened by COVID-19 in Ontario has jumped dramatically with 17 new cases confirmed Thursday, bringing the province's total number to 59.

Among the new cases is a baby boy in Toronto who has not yet celebrated his first birthday.

Officials say he picked up COVID-19 through close contact with someone else who was sick. The baby was cared for at North York General Hospital but is now at home.

Three other people in the latest batch of cases are believed to have contracted the illness through close contact, but the majority are thought to be travel-related. Officials say these people had recently visited destinations including the United States, Italy, Spain and Costa Rica.

It doesn't appear that any of the cases were acquired through community transmission.

The majority of new cases are clustered in the Greater Toronto Area, though some have been confirmed in Hamilton, Hamilton, Muskoka, Waterloo and Ottawa.

(with a file from the Canadian Press​)