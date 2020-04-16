Ontario adds extra hospital beds in the event of a COVID-19 surge

The provincial government says they are now well positioned, in the event of a surge of patients who have COVID-19.

More than 2,500 acute and critical care beds have been added

What is important too, is the number of ventilators that the province now has available. Of the more than 3,500 critical care beds, more than 2,800 now have ventilators available. That's up from just over 1,300 before the pandemic started.

Premier Doug Ford says he hopes to see another 4,200 acute care beds available by the end of the month.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says they have always been working, in preparation for a worst-case scenario.

“We are prepared to respond to a surge in cases should it occur. We are ready to protect the health and wellbeing of Ontarians.”