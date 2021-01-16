Ontario adjusts vaccination plan due to supply shortfall

Following Pfizer's announcement Friday that there will be delays in the shipment of more vaccine to Canada due to a retooling of their Eueropean plant, Ontario is adjusting its plan of administering the doses province wide.

In a release sent out Saturday morning, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams confirmed that long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents and their essential caregivers, who received their first doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine, will get the 2nd within 21 to 27 days.

Staff who were vaccinated within the homes at the same time, will also follow the same schedule.

For those who received the Moderna vaccine, the dose schedule of 28 days will remain.

Anyone else will be in the range of 21 to 42 days between the first and second shot.

The shortfall of doses amounts to about half of what had been expected.