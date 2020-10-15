Ontario changing the way teachers are hired

The province is doing away with a regulation that it says, is detrimental to students' learning.

Starting at the end of the month, teachers will be hired based on merit, diversity, and the unique needs of schools and communities.

Right now, supply teachers with seniority get first dibs.

“Moving forward, merit will lead hiring within our schools,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said. “Teacher hiring now in our schools will be dictated by merit, diversity and the unique needs of schools and communities within our province over seniority.”

“Students perform better when they see themselves presented in the class, including the educator at the front of their classroom – we know this to be true.”

Lecce says there are hundreds of new teachers waiting in the wings, sometimes up to eight years just to be hired.

He says these teachers are often bright, motivated and tech savy, and it only hurst students to hold these teachers back.