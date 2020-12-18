Ontario completes record number of COVID-19 tests

2,290 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today...that's down from yesterday's record of 2,432 new cases

Seven day average coming into today is 1,962

Toronto is reporting 691 new cases - compared to 737 new cases yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 361 new cases - compared to 434 new cases yesterday

York Region is reporting 296 new cases today - compared to 209 new cases yesterday

Windsor-Essex is reporting 207 new cases - compared to 190 new cases yesterday

68,246 tests completed. ** this is a record. The previous record was set on December 12 with 65,260 completed. Percent positive is 3.9% which is barely down from yesterday's rate of 4%



40 new deaths. The total number of people who have died is 4,098.

11 of the deaths came in long term care residents. 37 new deaths in people 60 and older.

(1 new death in 20-39, 2 death in 40-59, 16 new deaths in 60-79, 21 new deaths in people 80+)

Number of people in hospital is 877 compared to 919 yesterday (down by 42)

Number of people in ICU is 261 compared to 263 yesterday (down by 2) This is only 3 beds away from matching the record set on April 9 at 264.

Number of people on ventilators is 168 compared to 172 yesterday (down by)

There are 1,992 more resolved cases. There's now 17,742 people currently infected with COVID-19.