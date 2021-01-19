Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Task Force member resigns over travel

TORONTO - Another Ontario COVID-19 official has resigned over foreign travel.

Premier Doug Ford's office says he has accepted the resignation of Linda Hasenfratz as a member of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Task Force.

Ford's office says she stepped down after it was brought to his attention that she travelled outside the country in December.

No other details were released other than that she has apologized.

Earlier this month, Dr. Tom Stewart resigned from a group of experts that help guide the provincial government's response to COVID-19 after travelling to the Dominican Republic over the holidays.

At the time, Stewart said he regretted the non-essential travel and recognized that everyone should be avoiding non-essential trips.