Ontario doctors concerned about government plan to wave vision tests for elderly drivers

Some Ontario doctors are raising concerns about the government's decision to wave vision tests and other screening measures for some of the province's elderly drivers.

Ontario residents 80 and older need to renew their driver's licences every two years.

The process involves a vision test, an education session, a review of driving records, a screening exercise, and, if needed, a road test.

But the province paused those licence renewal sessions last March in a bid to limit public gatherings at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they haven't been reinstated since.

Seniors can currently renew their licenses online without any screening measures, and that has several doctors worried some drivers on the road today shouldn't be behind the wheel.

Some are calling on the province to reinstate vision testing that can be done remotely, while others would prefer to see all screening requirements declared an essential service for those over 80.