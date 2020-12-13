Ontario doctors sounding alarm over rise in COVID-19 ICU patients, including children

Ontario doctors are warning that hospitals are struggling to keep up with the growing number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care - the number in ICU growing faster, than initially forecasted.

Our media partner CP24 spoke to Critical Care Services Ontario, which receives and tracks daily data from hospitals in the province.

They are reporting that 267 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care. That number is well-above the 250-threshold the province has previously warned could lead to some tough decisions.

What's even more troubling, patients battling the virus in ICU wards, now include two children and a baby.

Speaking to CP24, Dr. Michael Warner with Michael Garron Hospital talked about the difference between the first wave and now: "In wave one, we had 1,300 patients in the ICU when we reached our peak of 283 [COVID-19 patients in the ICU] . Right now we have over 1,700 because of all the non-COVID-related care we're doing. We have a finite number of ICU beds, but more importantly, we have a finite number of nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, dieticians - all the people who care for the patients. It's a team. Many people are worn out. Many people are case contacts. They're not able to work and the people that are left behind are getting burnt out....We don't have limitless supply of healthcare workers, just like we don't have limitless supply of beds."

Doctors are concerned we could surpass the ICU peak of the first wave by tomorrow.

It's unclear at this time if this will impact elective surgeries.

Newstalk1010 will be watching this developing story closely and bring you all the details as we get them.