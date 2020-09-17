Ontario drops back below 300 new cases of COVID-19, but just barely

Ontario is reporting 293 new cases of COVID-19, which is down compared to yesterday when 315 new cases were identified.

It's still higher than the seven-day average of 242 new cases per day.

85 new cases came in Toronto, 63 in Peel Region and 39 in Ottawa.

The health minister also says 70% of the new cases have come in people 40-years-old or younger.

There's six more people in hospital with COVID-19, with 53 in total, while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators has remained steady.

More than 35,000 tests were completed yesterday.