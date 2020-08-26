Ontario drops below 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in five days

Health officials in Ontario are reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is a slight drop compared to yesterday.

It's also below the seven-day average of 105 cases.

Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,802.

The number of recoveries is also up, meaning there are fewer active cases in the province, with 1,030 people currently infected with the virus. It's only the first time in 14 days, that the number of active cases has dropped.

More than 21,000 tests were completed yesterday.