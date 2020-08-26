iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario drops below 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in five days

COVID-19

Health officials in Ontario are reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is a slight drop compared to yesterday.

It's also below the seven-day average of 105 cases.

Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,802.

The number of recoveries is also up, meaning there are fewer active cases in the province, with 1,030 people currently infected with the virus. It's only the first time in 14 days, that the number of active cases has dropped.

More than 21,000 tests were completed yesterday.