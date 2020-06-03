Ontario drops below 400 new cases of COVID-19

Health officials are reporting 338 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is about 100 cases lower than the number of new cases on Tuesday.

It's the first time since Sunday, we've been below 400 new cases.

The number of tests completed was up to 17,500 while the number of cases under investigation grew to nearly 12,000.

A positive sign is that the number of recoveries kept pace with the number of new cases, at 327.

However, 19 new deaths have been added to the total of 2,312.

The number of people in hospital dropped below 800 once again, and still 66% of the cases have come in the GTA.