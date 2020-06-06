Ontario extends Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act through June 19th

In a released statement from Premier Doug Ford's office Saturday morning, the Ontario government announced it is extending emergency orders of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until June 19th, giving employers of frontline care providers the necessary flexibility to respond to COVID-19.

And for now that will also continue to include banning people from dining in bars and restaurants, and gathering in groups larger than five.

"It is critical that we keep these emergency orders in place so we can continue to reopen the province gradually and safely," said Premier Doug Ford. "We are not out of the woods yet, and this deadly virus still poses a serious risk. We encourage businesses to begin preparing to reopen, so when the time comes, they will be able to protect employees, consumers and the general public."



The province has also extended the suspension of limitation periods and time periods for legal proceedings until September 11th, ensuring people will not experience legal consequences if the original time requirements of their case are not met.