Ontario extends state of emergency to July 15; Ford hopes it's last extension

TORONTO - Ontario has extended its state of emergency to July 15.

Premier Doug Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.

The motion passed the legislature this morning.

Many of the emergency orders made under the state of emergency are expected to continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

After the state of emergency expires, the province won't be able to make new emergency orders, amend them, or re-enact old ones, but existing ones can be extended.

Local medical officers of health will still have certain powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which is what some have used to require masks in commercial establishments.