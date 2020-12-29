Ontario finance minister travelled outside Canada this month; unclear when he'll return

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips travelled outside Canada this month following the end of the recent legislative session, his office confirmed on Tuesday and he remains outside the country, his office has confirmed to NEWSTALK1010.

“Immediately following the end of the Legislative Session, which occurred on December 8th, my wife and I departed on a previously planned personal trip outside of the country," Phillips said in a statement, with his office adding he left that following weekend.

"Had I been aware then of the eventual December 26th Province wide shutdown, we would have canceled the trip."

Phillips' office is not saying exactly where he went, with one source saying it was a tropical location.

After initially declining to say whether or not he had even returned, his office later confirmed he remains out of the country and will quarantine upon arrival.

It is isn't clear when that will be.

In his original statement, Phillips says he has continued to work during his time away.

"I have continued my work daily as the Minister of Finance and MPP for Ajax including dozens of digital Ministry, constituency and cabinet committee calls and meetings.

We will continue to observe public health directives, including the 14 day quarantine.”

There are various social media posts the week of December 14th, such as Phillips in front of his home, however NEWSTALK1010 is told they are older pictures to coincide with the content of the posts.

The government has been urging people to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic and especially this month, with Premier Doug Ford pushing for international air travel testing at Pearson Airport.

"We need to test air travellers when they arrive at the airport, this is critical," he said last week.

Phillips, who represents the riding of Ajax, also posted about the sacrifices Ontarians have had to make during the pandemic, such as on Christmas Day.

"We're meeting virtually and online and not able to be in person with as many family and friends as we'd like to," he said.

Although the province-wide lockdown wasn't implemented until later in the month, on December 10th, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he had great concerns about people traveling internationally.

Phillips was appointed minister of finance in June 2019, taking over for Vic Fedeli who originally held the cabinet post to begin Ford's tenure as premier.

With files from NEWSTALK1010 Staff

Originally posted: 11:44 a.m., Updated: 1.24 p.m.