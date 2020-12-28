Ontario government facing criticism after COVID-19 shots slowed over holidays

The Ontario government has come under fire from critics after COVID-19 immunizations ramped down over the holidays.

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that hospitals administering the vaccine asked to change the schedule to ensure proper staffing levels on wards and in long-term care homes during the break.

The province says five of its 19 vaccination clinics were open on Sunday, 10 were running Monday and all sites are expected to resume operations on Tuesday.

The most recent provincial figures show more than 11,000 of an expected 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot — which are earmarked primarily for hospitals due to its storage requirements — have been administered so far.

The pause in vaccinations has stirred outrage among critics, including some in the health-care field.

Opposition legislators are also taking issue with the closures, saying the province needs to be more transparent about its plans for immunization.