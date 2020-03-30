Ontario has 351 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario has seen another spike in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, the province announced 351 new cases since Sunday for a total of 1706. 431 people have recovered at 23 have died.

The increase comes as health officials warn this week will be crucial to determining if tougher new measures might be needed to further stop the spread.

It's the biggest jump in new cases in Ontario since the start of the outbreak.

Canada has 6320 cases of COVID-19 across the country as of Monday morning.