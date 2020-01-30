Ontario has no new cases of coronavirus, 27 people under observation

Dozens of people across Canada are being tested for the new coronavirus, including 27 in Ontario.

The provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health says there are no new confirmed cases of the illness.

There are 2 people recovering in Ontario, along with a confirmed case in BC.

Dr. David Williams concedes it wouldn't be a surprise if more cases were confirmed but he stresses the healthcare system is prepared to manage the risk.

He credits the lessons learned during the SARS outbreak of 2003.

A total of 67 people have been tested for the new coronavirus across Ontario.