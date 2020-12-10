Ontario has two new COVID-19 records

Ontario is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases, along with a record-high number of tests completed.



The province is reporting 1,983 new cases today, up from yesterday's total of 1,890.



Today's report is higher than the seven-day average coming into today of 1,840.



Toronto is reporting 496 new cases today-down from 517 yesterday. Peel Region is reporting 515 new cases today-up from 471 yesterday. York Region is reporting 208 new cases today-up from 187 yesterday. Halton is reporting 51 new cases today-down from 96 cases yesterday. Durham Region is reporting 55 new cases today-down from 75 yesterday.



61,800 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.6%, which is far lower than yesterday. The seven-day average positivity rate coming into today was 4.1%.



66,326 people are still waiting for their results.



35 new deaths reported (3,871 total). This is the highest daily increase in deaths since Dec. 2.

One new death came in the 20-39 age group. This was reported by health officials yesterday — a 27-year-old man in the Windsor-Essex area with no underlying conditions.

One new death came in the 40-59 age group.

Five deaths came in the 60-79 age group and 28 came in the 80 and over age group

24 deaths were among long-term care residents.



Number of people in hospital is 829-up from 811 yesterday. This is the highest number of people we've had in hospital since May 28.

Number of people in ICU is 228-up from 221 yesterday.

Number of people on ventilators is at 132-up from 129 yesterday.



There were 1,804 resolved cases reported. There are now 16,233 people currently infected with COVID-19.