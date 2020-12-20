Ontario headed for province-wide shutdown as of Christmas Eve

Multiple reports, including from our media partner CTV News, suggest that Ontario is headed for a province-wide shut down as of Christmas Eve.

We'll get confirmation on that from Premier Doug Ford live on Monday. It's expected at 1 p.m.

The premier has been hosting meetings all weekend with various health officials, including hospital leaders.

Reports suggest the new restrictions will take effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, December 24th.

The proposed shutdown would be similar to what we experienced back in March, with only essential businesses allowed to remain open.

CTV News sources, with direct knowledge of the discussions, indicate that the southern portions of the province - south of Sudbury - would be under a 28-day lockdown, while northern parts of the province would be under a 14-day lockdown.

The reports also indicate winter break could be extended for elementary school students for up to two weeks. We should learn more on Monday on how high school students might also be impacted.

CTV News has also learned that the decisions were made based off of modelling data.

We are also learning that GTA hospitals support the province's proposed stricter lockdown measures.

These latest developments come as COVID-19 numbers remain high in the province: 2,316 new cases reported Sunday

