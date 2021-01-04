iHeartRadio

Ontario health-care worker is first in province to receive two doses of COVID-19 shot

Second vaccine dose

TORONTO - An Ontario health-care worker is the first person in the province to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anita Quidangen was given her second shot today at Toronto's University Health Network.

Quidangen says she hopes others will follow in her footsteps as the province continues its rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was present as Quidangen and four others were set to receive their second dose, acknowledged there have been ``a few bumps in the road'' in the province's immunization campaign.

But he says the program is ramping up and there should be a ``significant difference'' in the next few weeks.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the province says 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario. Of those, 4,808 doses were administered Sunday.