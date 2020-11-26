iHeartRadio

Ontario health officials to release new modelling

Ontario health officials are expected to release new COVID-19 projections today.

It will be the first time they have released such data since sending the province's two biggest virus hot spots -- Toronto and Peel Region -- into lockdown earlier this week.

Two weeks ago, the province unveiled modelling that showed Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases of COVID-19 by mid-December unless steps are taken to limit the spread of the virus.

It said the province would reach 2,500 new daily cases by that time if the growth rate was at three per cent, or 6,500 if the growth rate was at five per cent.

At the time, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, one of the experts behind the projections, said a five per cent growth rate was "slightly optimistic.''

Premier Doug Ford announced he would lower thresholds for imposing stricter COVID-19 measures under the province's colour-coded restrictions system the following day.
 