Ontario Hospital Association calls for return to Stage 2

A return to where we were at the end of June is what the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) wants to see.

The group says in a news release that the acute care occupancy rate in the province is nearly 90 per cent, and it's calling on the provincial government to roll Toronto, Ottawa and the GTA back to Stage 2 of the reopening plan.

"A return to Stage 2, with restrictions on indoor dining and bars, places of worship, weddings, gyms, movie theatres, and other non-essential businesses, is needed now to keep schools open and prevent a further acceleration of infections," the release states.

The OHA says it is greatly concerned that the current rate of spread will mean hospitals will be unable to continue with assessment centres, conducting lab testing and deploying staff to assist in long-term care.

"Ontario hospitals understand that a return to Stage 2 comes at a serious cost ot thousands of businesses and their employees, and we must do more than simply appreciate their sacrifices," OHA says. "Employers will require additional help from various levels of government."

OHA says limiting private gatherings while keeping these businesses open sends a confusing message.