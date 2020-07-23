iHeartRadio

Ontario in line for a payday?

ttc-bombardier-20180710

Ontario could be in line for a big payout from the federal government.

The Toronto Star reports that the province could get $1 billion in transit funding as part of a $19 billion dollar package to help provinces reopen their economies.

A federal government source told the paper the exact total would depend on how much the provincial government is willing to pitch in.

It's not clear how much of that money would go to Toronto.

Municipalities have been asking the province and the federal government for help. Toronto city staff expect a $1.35 billion dollar shortfall this year. TTC losses account for $700 million of that.