Ontario joining other provinces in lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Ontario is joining five other provinces in a class-action lawsuit against dozens of opioid manufacturers.

The province has passed legislation allowing it to join the British Columbia-led suit.

It alleges drug-makers falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs.

Ontario's attorney general says the class-action suit is a way to hold the firms accountable for their actions, which he says contributed to increased addiction rates and deaths.

The B-C suit seeks to recover costs from manufacturers and distributors dating back to 1996, when OxyContin was introduced in the Canadian market.