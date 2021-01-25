Ontario long-term care commission eyeing updated inspection data

Ontario's long-term care commission is now reviewing how inspections have been conducted in homes over the last few months, following 2020 data being released in a media report, as well as after the commission recommended the ministry conduct timely reviews in its first set of recommendations.

On Monday, the Globe and Mail reported between March 1 and October 15 last year, just 11 of Ontario's 626 long-term care homes received a proactive inspection, while most public health units were not taking enforcement actions against operators.

After inquiring about post-October data, NEWSTALK1010 has learned commission lawyers are now honing in on the more recent time period (its final report is slated for the end of April.)

Inspection information since October should come under heightened scrutiny, because in the commission's first set of recommendations that month, reviews of facilities were highlighted.

"Inspection staff from your ministry and others who can be trained, as well as from the local Public Health Unit, should be sent into homes to conduct timely, focused inspections to ensure homes are properly implementing proactive IPAC measures, and are responding effectively to their assessment results," the report said.

On Monday, the province announced it was pausing vaccinations for LTC staff and essential caregivers, to pivot resources all residents themselves due to issues with dose supply.

This is the week where no Pfizer vaccines will be coming to Canada, due to the company retooling its European facility to meet increasing global demand.

It's anticipated that all long-term care, high-risk retirement home resident and First Nations elder care residents will receive their first dose by February 5th.

The provincial government has been under pressure to request the military return to Ontario to deal with the second wave, but so far has resisted the move.

The COVID-19 Advisory Science Table for Ontario recently reported this month that as of January 14, 3,211 Ontario LTC home residents have died of COVID-19, totalling 60.7% of all 5,289 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario, with more cumulative LTC home outbreaks during the second wave than the first.

Health officials are also investigating the possibility that the U.K. variant of the virus may be present at a second long-term care home in Simcoe County, after it was confirmed in some residents and staff at Roberta Place Long-Term Care home in Barrie.

The outbreak at that home has killed 41 people, with over 200 more getting sick in just over two weeks.