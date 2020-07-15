Ontario loosens rules to visit long-term care homes starting July 22

Ontario's long-term care minister says the province is loosening rules that have restricted visits to the province's long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merrilee Fullerton says starting Wednesday, a person visiting a resident outside a home will no longer need to attest that they've taken a COVID-19 test within the previous two weeks.

She says indoor visits, which are currently limited to essential workers and families of palliative patients, will be permitted as of July 22, with a two-person limit.

Essential caregivers will also be allowed back into the facilities when visits resume.

The provincial government is also changing the way it funds long-term care home construction in a bid to spur more development across the province.

The Progressive Conservatives say the creation of thousands of needed beds has been slow, so the government will change the way it funds the projects.

