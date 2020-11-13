Ontario lowering thresholds for stricter COVID-19 measures

Ontario is lowering the thresholds for imposing stricter COVID-19 measures under its colour-coded framework in light of what Premier Doug Ford calls ``alarming'' new projections.



The changes mean several regions - including Hamilton, and Peel and York regions - will move to the red alert level, the most restrictive short of a lockdown.



But Ford warned the most recent modelling shows the province is ``staring down the barrel of another lockdown.''



The move comes a day after health authorities unveiled new projections that showed the province is on track to see 6,500 new daily COVID-19 cases by the middle of next month.



Ford said yesterday he would move ahead with further actions as soon as his public health advisers gave him the green light to do so.



The lower thresholds will take effect on Monday, except for Toronto, which was already set to move to the red alert level on Saturday.