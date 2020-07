More good news out of the province's fight against COVID-19.

Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 today. That makes it 15 days in a row of new case numbers below 200.

Across Ontario, only six out of 34 public health units are reporting more than five cases, while 21 of the units are reporting no new cases at all.

Unfortunately there was one more death.

Just over 16,000 tests were completed yesterday.