iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario medical officer says province has resolved a case of coronavirus

La Santé publique du Québec a tenu un point de presse, jeudi matin, pour rassurer la population concernant l'épidémie de coronavirus. Les autorités rappellent qu'aucun cas n'a été confirmé en sols québécois. Quatre personnes ont subi des tests qui se sont révélés négatifs. Le risque qu'un voyageur importe le virus ici est jugé faible, tout comme le risque de transmission de la maladie advenant un éventuel cas positif, selon le directeur national de la Santé publique, Horacio Arruda.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the province has resolved a case of the novel coronavirus for the first time.

Dr. David Williams said the patient tested negative for the virus two times in 24 hours and is no longer considered infectious.

The patient was in London, Ont., and had been the province's third and latest confirmed case of coronavirus.

Two other people with the virus are doing well enough to be out of hospital.

Williams said the risk for Ontarians contracting the coronavirus remains low.

Several hundred Canadians are still under quarantine in Trenton, Ont., after returning from the central Chinese city where the virus originated, and more than 200 are quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.