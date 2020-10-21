iHeartRadio

Ontario moves to scrap ranked ballots in municipal elections

Vote

TORONTO - The Ontario government has introduced a bill that would prevent municipalities from using ranked ballots in the next civic election.

A spokesman for Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says municipalities should not ``experiment'' with changes to municipal votes during the pandemic.

The government says this measure will keep the electoral process consistent across municipal, provincial and federal elections.

Toronto had contemplated introducing a ranked ballot system.

Mayor John Tory says he supports the idea but city council recently decided not to pursue it for the 2022 election.

Council instead directed staff to begin preparations for the system in 2026.