Ontario not considering a curfew, as it mulls over more restrictions

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford repeated his line of "everything is on the table" when it comes to further possible restrictions for the GTA, a possible curfew is not one of them.

"No I don't think we're there," he said. "If we all just stop with socializing and having friends and family over, we're doing everything we can to make sure this trend...we're throwing everything we can at it."

The comments come as the Ontario Hospital Association put out a formal call for new restrictions.

"We reluctantly and with deep regret recommend that as a minimum, the government implement and robustly enforce a four-week lockdown in every public health unit with an infection rate of 40/100,000 population or higher," the OHA says, with its CEO telling the Globe and Mail that could include curfews and enforcing private gatherings. .

The OHA says hospitals are also working to catch up on approximately 150,000 scheduled surgeries cancelled in the first wave.

It also comes as the Ministry of Education sent a memo to school boards alerting them to be prepared in case classes are switched to online learning to begin January.

The Toronto District School Board has also written to parents this week, getting their feedback about the possibility and some schools have sent work packages home with students in case the switch happens.

"If we move forward and we decide to do a further lockdown, there's a lot of things to take into consideration," he said.

He referred to things like education, having hotels for people who test positive, supporting local businesses and potentially setting up field hospitals.

He also said while the province is working with the federal government on financial supports, he did say the province would step up on the business side.

"Yes, there will be additional forms of assistance for small business owners," he said.

The Ontario Medical Association released a statement as well Thursday, saying the government should impose a lockdown of the GTA and Hamilton area until after New Year's.

The OMA also said says the province should make the difficult decision of extending the winter break for schools and the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario is also calling for further measures.

Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital spoke to CP24 about why current GTA lockdown measures haven't been as effective.

""People have been much more mobile, the rules have been more lax and the areas adjacent to the lockdown areas have been open and people have been zone jumping," he said, adding the government can't control people gathering privately. "Unless something changes in a material way, our situation will get worse."

Ontario once again broke its daily record for new cases Thursday, reporting 2,432 cases and 23 more deaths, with almost 58,200 tests completed.

There was some good news, as the number of total patients in hospitals dropped from 932 to 919, however those in ICU increased to 263, with 15 more needing a ventilator.

The City of Toronto also cancelled holiday camps and activities like Learn to Skate and Instructional Ski, which had over 700 kids registered.

On the funding side, the premier announced a new long-term care staffing strategy, saying the government will invest $1.9 billion annually by 2024–2025, to hire 27,000 PSWs, nurses and other health care staff.



