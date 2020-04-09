Ontario now has 200 deaths from COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 26 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing to 200 the total number of people killed by the virus.

There have been 483 new confirmed cases since Wednesday, with a provincial total of 5,759, an increase of 9.2 per cent.

More than 2,300 cases have been resolved, which is 40 per cent of Ontario's total COVID-19 confirmed cases.

There are now 632 people in hospital confirmed to have COVID-19, with 264 of them in intensive care and 214 of those people on ventilators.

Nearly 4,100 tests were completed in the 24 hours up to 4 p.m. Wednesday, not long after Premier Doug Ford railed against the relatively low number of tests being performed in Ontario.

There is lab capability to do 13,000 tests per day, but the testing backlog grew for a third day in a row, by about 100 to just over 1,200.