Ontario permanently allowing alcohol with food takeout and delivery

The Ontario Government will allow licensed bars and restaurants to permanently sell alcohol with food as part of a takeout or delivery order, starting in the new year.

In a statement released tonight, the province says it's expanding opportunities in alcohol sales, in an effort to help support jobs at local restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

"Ontario's vibrant hospitality sector and its workers have been hard hit by COVID-19 in every community across our province," said Attorney General Doug Downey. "We're building on the actions we took early in the pandemic to support local restaurants, bars and other businesses by providing permanent help to workers and small businesses as they face these ongoing challenges."

Some of these changes were previously approved by the province on a temporary basis to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Here are some additional permanent changes that the province will allow in the hospitality sector:

alcohol service on docked boats by operators with a liquor sales licence;

reduced minimum pricing of spirits consumed on-site, to align with the reduced pricing introduced for takeout and delivery orders;

the length of time for temporary patio extensions to be set out by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO); and,

for a requirement that ensures third parties delivering from licensed restaurants and bars have a delivery licence.

As per the statement: "The requirements that apply to alcohol sales, service and delivery will continue to apply to boats with a liquor sales licence and liquor delivery services, including checking ID, Smart Serve training and not serving or selling to intoxicated people."

The reforms also mean the province will provide support to businesses by:

removing restrictive rules to allow for the delivery of alcoholic beverages in food boxes and meal kits;

allowing eligible alcohol manufacturers to deliver their own products and charge a delivery fee;

allowing restaurants and bars to offer mixed cocktails and growlers as part of a takeout or delivery order; and,

permitting eligible manufacturers to sell spirits and 100 per cent Ontario wine at farmers markets.

The changes are set to permanently take effect on January 1, 2021.

With files from the Government of Ontario