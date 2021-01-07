Ontario physician out as CEO of two hospitals after Dominican holiday travel

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - A physician who travelled internationally over the holidays against public health advice is out of his job as CEO of two Ontario hospitals.

The St. Joseph's Health System says it has "parted ways'' with Dr. Tom Stewart following a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday.

The board thanked Stewart for his work as president and CEO of the hospital system in a written statement, and said it would announce an interim replacement shortly.

The news comes a day after Niagara Health announced it was no longer purchasing CEO services from St. Joseph's Health System, replacing Stewart with a new president and chief executive officer.

It said in a statement that the board of directors' decision is effective immediately.

Stewart had travelled to the Dominican Republic over the holidays despite public health guidance asking people to avoid non-essential travel.