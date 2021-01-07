iHeartRadio

Ontario physician out as hospital CEO after Dominican holiday travel

The head of St. Joseph's Health System Dr. Tom Stewart. (Source: St. Joseph's Health System) (Jan. 5, 2020)

A physician who travelled internationally over the holidays against public health advice is out of his CEO job at one Ontario hospital.

Niagara Health says it's no longer purchasing CEO services from St. Joseph's Health System, replacing Dr. Tom Stewart with a new president and chief executive officer.

It says the board of directors' decision is effective immediately.

Stewart remains CEO at St. Joseph's Health System.

He resigned from the Ontario government's pandemic advisory group this week after news of his travels came to light.

Stewart had travelled to the Dominican Republic over the holidays despite public health guidance asking people to avoid non-essential travel.