Ontario police forces waiting on answers about new restrictions

When Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that enforcement would be ramped up during a stay at home order, questions were raised about what that would look like.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police told the Toronto Star, they have no more answers than we do.

“We’re really in a waiting period so that we can have some specifics in terms of what does this mean for enforcement," Joe Couto told the newspaper.

He added that the association has asked the provincial government for guidance surrounding what will be expected of police officers.

Couto told the Globe and Mail that this measure is aimed at increasing enforcement for people doing things obviously wrong. He says officers will not be harassing citizens who are just out for a walk with their dog, for example.

Ford also pledged an enforcement blitz on big box stores during this next period to ensure they are adhering to public health rules, such as capacity and crowd-wearing.

Unlike Quebec which has a curfew and requires documents or other proof for being out, discretion will be left with an police or bylaw officer if they question someone's movements, the premier's office said, while adding legal parameters of the order will be released Wednesday.

