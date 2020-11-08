Ontario posts another record number of daily COVID-19 cases with 1,328 in past day

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting another record high in daily COVID-19 cases, with1,328 new infections in the past 24 hours.

That's well above the record-breaking tally reported Saturday, when the province announced 1,132 new cases.

The province also reported 13 new deaths associated with the virus and said hospitalizations decreased by 10 over the past day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced on Twitter that the latest figures include 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton and 56 in Durham.

Nearly 37,600 tests were completed.

The worrisome trend comes just as the province implemented a new colour-coded assessment system that one public health unit has rejected as too lenient.