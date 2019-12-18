Ontario principals asking for EQAO, report card changes as labour strike continues

The president of the Ontario Principals' Council has penned a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, requesting changes to standardized testing work and report cards as the labour strike continues.

"While contract negotiations continue and withdrawals of service are ongoing, it is not 'business as usual” in schools,'" Nancy Brady says in the December 17th letter. "It is within your discretion to make temporary changes to the practice around report cards and EQAO testing until negotiations have concluded."

"We ask that you do so for the sake of students, parents and school leaders."

With no solution in sight, the council is asking that the ministry suspend the collection, completion and transmission of any student data related to EQAO, as well as the Grade 9 test in January be cancelled.

"EQAO is a stressful time for kids," Brady said to NEWSTALK1010 in an interview, saying the availability of teachers to help is critical. "We want to make sure that that is still in place and we know that with labour action as it is now, that may not be, so we don't want kids to be at a disadvantage."

As for report cards, Brady is requesting that for K-8, the cards are replaced with a simpler, standardized progress report.

For high school where report cards are more important for post-secondary applications, Brady is asking the ministry to hire external staff to put in grades for those credit-bearing courses.

"These need to be put in place because we don't want students not to receive their credit or have that on their secondary record," she said.

Brady said the need to be pro-active comes from what's happened before during labour disputes.

"You can imagine if you have a school of 200 or 1,000 or 800 how time-consuming that can be to put in those marks in the system when it's one or two people doing it, when you would probably have between 10 and 40 staff that would be doing it," she said.

The education ministry has yet to respond.

READ THE FULL LETTER:

Dear Minister,

As labour negotiations continue with teacher and support staff unions, including the accompanying withdrawals of service, we would like to raise two particular issues with you. We are calling on you to suspend two initiatives until the negotiations have concluded and union staff are again performing their regular duties.

First, EQAO continues to require that schools collect, complete and transmit data to support the standardized testing in 2020. That includes completing accommodation data for our special needs students. Without support from teachers who have direct knowledge of the accommodation needs for the students in their classes, accurately completing these tasks is difficult and, in some cases, incomprehensive. It is not in the best interests of our students, nor an accurate reflection of data required by the EQAO, to task principals and vice-principals with this reporting absent information and contribution from teachers. This is most immediately problematic for the grade 9 EQAO test that is to be completed in mid-January.As such, we are requesting that the ministry suspend the collection, completion and transmission of any student data related to EQAO, and that the first semester grade 9 EQAO test in January 2020 be cancelled.

Second, should labour action continue into January, the issuance of report cards must be proactively re-examined. During past labour disruptions, the majority of school boards have required elementary principals to fill in marks, photocopy, distribute and file report cards. Even in cases where some support was available to administrators, that support was inadequate to complete these additional tasks. Again, the expectation that the responsibilities ordinarily performed by teachers can be reassigned to principals alone is unreasonable, and will detract from the many responsibilities we already have, in addition to those related to job action.

Should the completion of report cards continue to be struck work, we are urging the ministry to replace report cards at the K-8 level with a letter providing a standardized progress update. At the secondary level, school boards should receive funding to hire external staff to input grades for credit-bearing courses. This is particularly important for our students who are applying for post-secondary opportunities. This temporary change in practice directed by the ministry could then be communicated to parents by boards through a common message.

If the ministry provides leadership and province-wide consistency in respect of these two issues by taking the recommended actions, students will be better served and there will be provincial clarity for parents and students alike. Admittedly, other issues may present themselves if labour action continues. However, these two issues are of paramount importance right now and must be resolved quickly. While contract negotiations continue and withdrawals of service are ongoing, it is not “business as usual” in schools. The additional work of these reporting tasks diminishes principals’ and vice-principals’ capacity to meet all the other responsibilities we have in caring for our students. It is within your discretion to make temporary changes to the practice around report cards and EQAO testing until negotiations have concluded. We ask that you do so for the sake of students, parents and school leaders.