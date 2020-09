The province reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 today.



It means that Ontario has seen over 100 new cases in nine of the last 10 days.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says 30 of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases. 18 reported no new cases.



Toronto had 41 new cases. There were 16 in Peel and 21 in Ottawa.



There was one new death.