Ontario records fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for second straight day

Ontario Health officials have reported 189 new cases of COVID-19, marking the second day in a row, we've seen fewer than 200 cases.

As a matter of fact, there's only been three days over 200 new cases, in the last 14 days.

The new case total does mark a slight increase compared to yesterday's 163 new cases.

However there are fewer active cases in the province, with 192 cases listed as resolved. That means there's now 2,046 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

67% of the new cases came in Toronto, York Region and Peel Region, with Toronto recording 58 new cases. But 27 of 34 health units in the province are reporting five or fewer new cases, including Windsor, who reported just three.

The number of deaths increased by 10, to 2,631 in the province.

The number of people in hospital is down to 270, while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators both dropped slightly as well.

More than 27,000 tests were completed, but there's still 24,000 cases under investigation.