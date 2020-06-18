Ontario records fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth straight day

The slow drop in new cases of COVID-19 continues in Ontario, with 173 new cases identified on Thursday. That marks the fifth straight day below 200 new cases. It's also below the seven-day average of 200.

Of the new cases, 60% came in Toronto, Peel and Windsor, with Toronto recording 70 new cases.

The number of recoveries is still outpacing the new cases, meaning there are fewer active cases of the virus in the province. The number of people who recovered was 253, leaving 2,363 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Three new deaths were reported in the province, which is the lowest total since March 28th when there was one new death.

Also the number of people in hospital dropped by 32, leaving 351 people in hospital with the virus. Slight drops were recorded for people in the ICU and on ventilators.

More than 25,000 tests were completed, but the number of cases under investigation grew again to 24,800.

In Canada, there have now been more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and more than 8,200 people have died from the virus, across the country.