Ontario records fewest new cases of COVID-19 in more than six-weeks

Ontario is reporting 258 new cases of COVID-19 today and 33 more deaths.

That brings Ontario to a total of 21,494 cases, a 1.2 per cent increase over the previous day, the lowest growth rate since early March.

The number of new cases is the lowest since late March.

The total includes 1,798 deaths and 16,204 cases that have been resolved, which is now more than 75 per cent of the total.

Hospitalizations increased, though the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators decreased.

Ontario's top doctor is set to release new COVID-19 testing guidelines today, as the province releases details on its reopening plan.