Ontario records fewest number of COVID cases since November

The province is reporting 1,670 new COVID-19 cases today, down from yesterday's total of 1,740. This is the 10th straight day below 3,000 and the 3rd straight day below 2,000. (The last time we recorded fewer cases was on November 26th with 1,478.)

The 7-day average is now 2,205 which is down from 2,346 yesterday.

Toronto is reporting 450 new cases - down from 677 yesterday. (This is the fewest number of cases since December 28th when Toronto recorded 412 new cases)

Peel Region is reporting 342 new cases - up from 320 yesterday.

York Region is reporting 171 new cases - up from 144 yesterday.

55,191 tests completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4% down from yesterday's 5.9%.

49 new deaths reported.

25 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(36 new deaths in people 80+, 12 new deaths in people 60-79, 1 new deaths in people 40-59)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 5,958

Number of people in hospital is at 1,382 - down by 84.

Number of people in ICU is 377 - down by 6.

Number of people on ventilators is 291 - down by 7.

Total active cases: 21,932

Cases resolved: 2,725

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 9,513

Total: 305,330