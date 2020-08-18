iHeartRadio

Ontario records highest increase of COVID-19 cases this month

coronavirus istock

Ontario is reporting its highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases since the end of July. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province has recorded 125 new cases of the virus.

She says the uptick is mostly due to increases in specific regions.

Peel recorded 17 new cases, Toronto recorded 27 and Windsor-Essex recorded 28.

However there were four new deaths recorded today, and an increase of nine patients in hospital — bringing the total to 41 people hospitalized. Patients in ICU dropped by one to 15.

 