Ontario records highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May 2nd

The last time Ontario recorded this many new cases of COVID-19, the province wasn't even in stage one of the reopening plan.

478 new cases of the virus have been reported today, which is higher than the seven-day average of 351.

Toronto had 153 new cases, Peel Region reported 95 and Ottawa had 90.

Three new deaths have been recorded, pushing the total in the province to 2,832.

Once again, 68% of the new cases came in people who are 40-years-old or younger.

The number of people in hospital is now up to 82 in the province, but if you compare to the last time we saw daily case totals this high, on May 2nd, at that time there was 600 people in hospital.

The number of tests completed in the province on Monday, topped more than 32,400. Nearly 40,000 people were still waiting on their test results.