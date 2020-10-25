Ontario records more than 1,000 cases for the first time, while Quebec reaches a grim milestone

Ontario has recorded more than 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time today.

The province reported 1,042 new cases over the past 24 hours, along with seven new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

It's the first time the province has recorded such a high daily case tally since the beginning of the global pandemic in March.

Meantime, Quebec's total COVID-19 case count has passed 100,000.

But, today they reported fewer new cases than the province of Ontario.

Quebec registered 879 new cases today, bringing its total to 100,114 infections since the pandemic began.

Health authorities also reported 11 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, for a total of 6,143.

Quebec has been hard hit by the virus, recording nearly half of all the COVID-19 cases in Canada to date.



